Forest fire burning in Idaho and Montana 10% contained

SALMON — A forest fire burning along the Idaho and Montana line reached 10% containment over the weekend.

Officials report, the Bear Creek Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has burned 6,334 acres as of Monday morning. Firefighters plan to keep working on containment lines and controlled burns to control the fire.

Firefighters said over the weekend, a large percentage of the fire’s growth comes from burnouts or controlled burns.

The response to the fire also grew significantly over the weekend. There are eight helicopters, two fixed-wing water “scooper” airplanes, and 403 total personnel.

Because of the scoopers that pick up water and drop it on the fire, those at the Clark Canyon Reservoir should keep a lookout for airplanes and stay away.

The fire is still consuming trees, downed logs, limbs and other heavy fuels, which burn longer and slower than a brush fire.

There are several closures in place around the fire, including Lemhi Pass Road, from its junction with Montana Highway 324 to Lemhi Pass. The latest closures can be viewed on the fire’s webpage.