UPDATE: Lincoln Road reopened after gas leak
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
UPDATE
IDAHO FALLS — Intermountain Gas repaired the leak and Lincoln Road was reopened by 7 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY
IDAHO FALLS — Crews are working to repair a gas leak on Lincoln Road at North 3750 East.
Construction workers hit a gas line around 4 p.m. and officials have closed a portion of the road until it can be fixed. Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.