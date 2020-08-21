UPDATE: Lincoln Road reopened after gas leak

UPDATE

IDAHO FALLS — Intermountain Gas repaired the leak and Lincoln Road was reopened by 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Crews are working to repair a gas leak on Lincoln Road at North 3750 East.

Construction workers hit a gas line around 4 p.m. and officials have closed a portion of the road until it can be fixed. Traffic is being rerouted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

