Growth of fire along Idaho/Montana border slows

SALMON — Growth of a forest fire burning along the Idaho and Montana border slowed Thursday, although firefighters are still struggling to contain it.

As of Friday morning, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest reports the lighting caused Bear Creek fire has burned 4,200 acres. That is up from about 4,000 acres Wednesday night. Officials say there is still no containment of the fire.

But the weather appears to be on the firefighter’s side as the region moves out of several days of red flag warnings. Wind gusts for Friday are expected to be between 10 and 22 mph, and relative humidity sits just above critical levels.

Yesterday, Northern Rockies Team 5 comprised of multiple federal agencies, took command of the firefighting efforts. In addition to 193 personnel, eight helicopters and two water scooper airplanes.

Throughout Friday, officials expect crews to build up more extensive containment and burnout lines. If weather conditions remain in the firefighter’s favor, a controlled burn of fuels will happen.

Several closures have been implemented in the surrounding areas. Along with the closures are trails and roads on National Forest and BLM land. The latest updates and maps can be found on the fire’s webpage.

The smoke will likely remain visible through the areas of Salmon, the Lemhi Valley, Dillon Montana and the Big Hole Valley.