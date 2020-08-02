Here’s everything coming and going on Hulu in August

IDAHO FALLS (KSL.com) — Eastern Idaho is ushering in August with one of the most intense heat waves of the year so far.

What better time to stay inside, avoid the heat and watch some new titles on your streaming services? Hulu is adding a whole bunch of new stuff in August, according to a news release from the company.

Trekkies can catch a number of classic “Star Trek” films, which will be available on Aug. 1. For reality TV fans, new seasons of several reality favorites will be available Aug. 15.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles coming and going on Hulu in August.

Aug. 1

“Monchhichi,” Season 1B

“The Pier (El Embarcadero),” Seasons 1-2

“UniKitty,” Season 2B

“71″

“3:10 to Yuma” (2007)

“A Good Woman”

“A Perfect Murder”

“Australia”

“The Brothers McMullen”

“Cats & Dogs”

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“City Slickers”

“City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold”

“Company Business”

“Death At A Funeral”

“Elena Undone”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Free Fall”

“Gayby”

“Hellraiser”

“Hurricane Bianca”

“Just Charlie”

“The Last Stand”

“Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole”

“Margin Call”

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”

“My Best Friend’s Wedding”

“My Bloody Valentine”

“Pit Stop”

“Rain Man”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Safe”

“The Saint”

“Sleeping with the Enemy”

“Sordid Lives”

“Spare Parts”

“Stanley & Iris”

“Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock”

“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”

“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country”

“Star Trek: Insurrection”

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture”

“Stuck On You”

“Top Gun”

“Ultraviolet”

“Up in the Air”

“Were The World Mine”

Aug. 2

“Shark vs. Surfer”

Aug. 3

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

“Ordinary Love”

Aug. 6

“The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Season 14

“The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“Slay the Dragon”

Aug. 7

“The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?” New episode

Aug. 10

“Hard Night Falling”

“Lucky Day”

Aug. 11

“Alive And Kicking”

“Monster’s Ball”

Aug. 12

“Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Aug. 14

“Bernie The Dolphin 2″

Aug. 15

“A Crime to Remember,” Season 4

“Bake You Rich,” Season 1

“Caribbean Life,” Season 16

“Chopped,” Season 40-41

“Christina On The Coast,” Season 1

“Honeymoon Hunters,” Season 1

“House Hunters International,” Season 129-134

“Island Life,” Season 15

“Mediterranean Life,” Season 1

“Murder in Paradise,” Season 1

“Naked and Afraid,” Seasons 9-10

“Property Brothers: Buying & Selling,” Season 6

“Say Yes to the Dress,” Season 17

“Sword Art Online: Alicization,” Season 1

“Worst Bakers in America,” Season 1

“Worst Cooks in America,” Season 16

Aug. 16

“Behind You”

Aug. 18

“The Cup”

Aug. 20

“Daffodils”

“Unacknowledged”

Aug. 21

“Find Me In Paris,” Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

“Love in the Time of Corona,” Series premiere

Aug. 23

“Blindspot,” Season 5

Aug. 24

“The Roads Not Taken”

Aug. 26

“Mom,” Season 7

Aug. 28

“The Binge” (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

“Casino Royale”

“Primal”

“Quantum of Solace”

“The Courier”

Leaving Aug. 31

“3:10 to Yuma” (2007)

“The American President”

“Assassination Tango”

“Born to be Wild”

“Casino”

“Charlie Wilson’s War”

“Charlotte’s Web” (1973)

“Child’s Play” (1988)

“Cliffhanger”

“The Cookout”

“Crooked Hearts”

“Dave”

“Dirty Dancing”

“Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights”

“Equilibrium”

“Fair Game”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Fun in Acapulco”

“Gorky Park”

“Happily N’Ever After”

“Happily N’Ever After 2″

“Hud”

“Incident at Loch Ness”

“Joyride”

“Liar, Liar”

“The Marine 3: Homefront”

“Molly”

“Moonstruck”

“Rain Man” (1988)

“Risky Business”

“Robin Hood: Men in Tights”

“The Scout”

“Sex Drive”

“Shirley Valentine”

“Starting Out in the Evening”

“Top Gun”

“Trade”

“The Whistle Blower”

“Wristcutters: A Love Story”

“The X-Files” (1998)

“Zardoz”