Idaho Foodbank receives relief fund from the state

BOISE (KIVI) — The Idaho Foodbank is on pace to hand out 30 percent more food to people with food insecurities this year because of the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 has also taken a toll on donations for the Idaho Foodbank, so the coronavirus advisory committee and Governor Brad Little approved $2.56 million to help more people.

The 30 percent projected increase would mean that the Idaho Foodbank would distribute 29 million pounds of food in 2020, compared to 22 million last year.

But the pandemic has also created other problems for the Foodbank, so they started having more drive-through events, created split shifts in their warehouse and mandated all their employees and volunteers to wear masks.

The demand for food assistance is on the rise, and I want to commend @IdahoFoodbank, its staff, and all its supporters for rising to the challenge this year! https://t.co/O1vY7Dh44B — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) August 21, 2020

“Knock on wood, our team is healthy, they are committed to following all the safety protocols,” said Vauk. “We always do a lot of cleaning, but we are doing even more cleaning at our facilities.”

The Idaho Foodbank has also set up a food distribution service enabling them to take food to the communities in Idaho who need it the most.

“It’s healthy food, it is fresh food and families have really appreciated access to that food,” said Vauk.

Vauk credits Idahoans with being extremely generous, and they want to thank their 400 community partners, but times have been tough, and that’s why the money from the state is so important.

“Pay for your medicine, so you do not jeopardize your health and let us help you with the food,” said Vauk.

Here is a link where people can find out about locations and times when they can pick up food.