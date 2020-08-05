Idaho Gov. Little calls on legislators to gather for special session week of Aug. 24

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that he will call lawmakers into a special legislative session the week of Aug. 24.

Little, legislative leadership, and members of the House and Senate will continue discussions about the specific topics that will be addressed during the session, which likely will include the November general election and liability reform during emergencies.

The announcement was made while the State Affairs Working Group was discussing options on how to handle the November presidential election. The working group approved two drafts of legislation making accommodations for county clerks. The drafts still need to be voted on by the full legislative body.

Little will issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17 detailing the exact topics to be considered during the session. The governor’s office will announce the release of the proclamation when it is available.