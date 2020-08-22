Idaho man charged with importation and distribution of fentanyl

The following is news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office.

BOISE – Dakota James Hoffman, 28, of Bellevue, Idaho, was indicted on July 14, 2020, by a federal grand jury sitting in Boise for importation and distribution of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced today.

The indictment alleges that on March 15, 2020, Hoffman imported fentanyl into the United States and further distributed it within the District of Idaho.

The charges of importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of $1,000,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Hoffman was arrested on August 14, 2020, in the Northern District of California. He initially appeared there and was ordered to appear on September 3, 2020, in the District of Idaho where he will be formally arraigned on the indictment and a trial date will be set. Further proceedings will take place before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill at the federal courthouse in Boise.

This case was investigated by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity. It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.