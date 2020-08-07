Latest Bonneville County COVID-19 death was man in his 80s

IDAHO FALLS — An elderly Bonneville County man has died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reports a man in his 80s, who has not been identified due to privacy laws, recently passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of this individual and wish to extend our heartfelt sympathies to his loved ones,” EIPH Director Geri Rackow said in a news release.

The man represents the eighth death in eastern Idaho. Since mid-March, there have been three deaths in Bonneville County, two in Bannock County, two in Bingham County and one in Jefferson County. Statewide there have been 223 deaths. The elderly and those with compromised immune systems remain the most likely to die from the virus.

But even then, death rates are very low. COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems. Recoveries far outweigh COVID-19 deaths. There have been about 1,787 recoveries in eastern Idaho, and nearly 8,500 statewide.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and our local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call EIPH’s call center at (208) 522-0310 or toll free at (855) 533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Mon. through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or on their Facebook page.

