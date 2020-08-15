Latest COVID-19 death in Bonneville County was man in his 80s; mask orders issued in Clark and Lemhi counties

IDAHO FALLS — The latest COVID-19 death in eastern Idaho was a Bonneville County man in his 80s who died as a result of complications from the virus.

“We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. We are saddened by his death and this loss will be felt in our community,” Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said.

Due to privacy laws, no other information will be released about the man.

This is the tenth COVID-19 death in eastern Idaho. Since mid-March, we’ve seen five deaths in Bonneville County, one death in Jefferson County, two in Bingham County and two in Bannock County. All of the COVID-19 deaths in eastern Idaho have been over age 60. The elderly and those with comprised immune systems are most susceptible to the virus.

LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

Statewide there have been 265 deaths, and the majority of those deaths have also been among the elderly.

There have been 10,369 COVID-19 recoveries statewide since mid-March. COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate, and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems.

Besides the latest death, both Clark and Lemhi counties have moved to moderate risk on the EIPH COVID-19 Regional Response Plan. That means that masks or face coverings are now required in public places, and social gatherings must allow for a three-foot around every individual. Read the respective orders here and here. The Lemhi order is effective immediately, Clark County goes into effect on Aug. 16.

Bonneville, Jefferson, Fremont, Teton are already at moderate risk. Risk levels are reevaluated every 14 days.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and our local health districts encourage everyone to practice preventive measures to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. With school starting again soon, it is vital, more than ever, to slow our spread of COVID-19. This includes staying home if you’re sick, physical distancing, washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings in public when physical distancing is not possible.

For questions regarding COVID-19, call EIPH’s call center at (208) 522-0310 or toll free at (855) 533-3160 to speak with someone. The call center is open Mon. through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, questions can be submitted via email to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov or on their Facebook page.

