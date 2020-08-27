TODAY'S WEATHER
Lightning ignites fire in Bear Lake County

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

Courtesy U.S. Bureau Of Land Management

GEORGETOWN — Lightning sparked a brush fire about three miles west of Georgetown, a small community in Bear Lake County.

U.S. Bureau Of Land Management officials say the fire has burned 25 acres in grass and brush. The fire is burning in a north or northeast direction. No houses appear to be threatened at this time.

On scene is Bear Lake County and federal firefighters. There are four single-engine air tankers, air attack and two helicopters providing support.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story.

