LISTEN: Body cam footage of Rexburg detectives confronting Lori Vallow about her missing kids

REXBURG — For the first time, the public is hearing Lori Vallow’s reaction when detectives showed up at her Rexburg townhome and asked about her son, Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

During testimony Monday, footage from a body camera worn by Detective David Stubbs on Nov. 26, 2019 was shown during Chad Daybell’s preliminary hearing. Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins has prohibited the media from showing video or photos presented during the hearing, but the public was able to listen to audio of the encounter.

You can hear what happened in the video player cover.

