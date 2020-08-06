Local artist paints 47 foot mural at animal shelter

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

Art and animals are now on display at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, local artist Josh Pohlman with Sixes Art Initiative completed a 7 foot 7 inch tall by 47 foot long mural on the west side of the dog runs at the shelter. Painted in graffiti motif, the mural features over a dozen cat and dog silhouettes, a stylized “Pocatello Animal Shelter,” and the shelter’s logo.

“When we saw the call for artists that Pocatello Animal Services put out, we jumped on the opportunity to work with such a great organization,” said Josh Pohlman. “Our goal was to cover the outward-facing wall of the exterior dog run to make a colorful, fun, and inviting first impression.”

“As you come up to the shelter, it’s the first thing you see,” Josh Heinz, Animal Services Director, said. “The mural provides a fresh look to the building and it certainly makes the shelter stand out. Hopefully, it leads to more adoptions.”

The project was funded by The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Previously, the group has purchased awnings for the shelter’s dog runs, bought kennel covers, and provided ongoing support for shelter adoption programs. The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on the group, visit pocatelloshelterfriends.org.

“The mural brings some attention to the shelter and makes it more inviting,” said Barbara Stone, Chair of The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. “We hope that people will come up to the shelter to take a look at the mural, come inside, meet one of the pets, and take them to their forever home.”

“On behalf of the entire staff, I would like to thank The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter for providing the funds for the mural, and having a local artist like Josh was great. He was professional and easy to work with,” Heinz said.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit pocatello.us/animal or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloAnimalServices.