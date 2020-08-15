Major road in Yellowstone National Park reopens following water line repair

The following is a news release and photo from the National Park Service.

WILSON, Wyoming – Effective immediately, the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction is open.

National Park Service crews worked through the night to locate and temporarily repair a major water line break that supplies water to all of the Mammoth Hot Springs facilities.

The water main break was located under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the YCC Camp Road (located about one mile south of the terraces). The break occurred on Aug. 14.

The park will plan a permanent fix on the line this fall once visitation and vehicle traffic subsides.

For up-to-date information, call (307) 344-2117 or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777. You can also visit the website.