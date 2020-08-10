Man arrested following grand theft and high-speed chase in Mud Lake

MUD LAKE – A Monteview man is in jail following after a police chase in Mud Lake Sunday afternoon.

Police reports show the incident started at 2:45 p.m. after dispatchers got a call about a reported theft.

Idaho State Police located the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Austin Mitchell, in a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a 20-foot enclosed trailer. Mitchell did not stop when troopers tried to pull him over and took off through a farmer’s field, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers pursued Mitchell. During the pursuit, the trailer, which was being dragged by safety chains, eventually disconnected from the pickup.

After leading ISP on back roads between Roberts and Mud Lake, Mitchell continued on Idaho Highway 33.

About 40 minutes after it started, the news release says police utilized a PIT maneuver to stop Mitchell’s vehicle. A PIT maneuver is where a law enforcement officer uses his police vehicle to force a runaway car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. Authorities found about $50,000 worth of stolen property in the pickup.

Mitchell was taken into custody. He is charged with felony grand theft, felony eluding of a police officer and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in the response.