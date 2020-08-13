Missing man found dead near US Highway 20

IDAHO FALLS — Police have found the body of a Rigby man who crashed while trying to get on US Highway 20 nearly two weeks ago.

Search and Rescue crews located 53-year-old Paul Oler Wednesday evening near the location where he was last seen. Family members tell EastIdahoNews.com he rolled his car at exit 311 while entering the highway at exit 311 on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue and other law enforcement agencies, along with Oler’s family, spent hours searching for him Wednesday.

EastIdahoNews.com will post further details as we learn more.