Pet of the Week: Cooper
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Meet Cooper! She is a beautiful red and white pitbull and full of spunk at about 5 years old!
She is such a ball of energy and would love a big yard to run around in or to go for walks or runs a few times a day to get some energy out.
Cooper loves to play with other dogs after a proper introduction, but she does not get along with cats at all. She would do best in a home with older children and adults only simply because she doesn’t always realize her own size and strength.
Cooper’s adoption fee is $150 and she is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, and ready to go to her new furever home today!
Pet of the Week is brought to you by Teton Toyota.
