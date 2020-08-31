Pet of the Week: Cooper

Meet Cooper! She is a beautiful red and white pitbull and full of spunk at about 5 years old!

She is such a ball of energy and would love a big yard to run around in or to go for walks or runs a few times a day to get some energy out.

Cooper loves to play with other dogs after a proper introduction, but she does not get along with cats at all. She would do best in a home with older children and adults only simply because she doesn’t always realize her own size and strength.

Cooper’s adoption fee is $150 and she is vaccinated, microchipped, spayed, and ready to go to her new furever home today!

Pet of the Week is brought to you by Teton Toyota.