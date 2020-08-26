TODAY'S WEATHER
Police investigating after car explosion in Blackfoot

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Blackfoot

  Published at 
Updated at

Courtesy Travis Jensen

BLACKFOOT — Police are investigating after a car caught on fire and exploded in Blackfoot Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11 p.m., firefighters and officers went to the 200 block of Spruce Street for the report of a car fire, Blackfoot Police Capt. Gordon Croft tells EastIdahoNews.com. When first responders arrived, they found a white Ford sedan engulfed in flames.

At some point, the car exploded, Croft says, and neighbors living several blocks away report hearing a loud boom.

No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.

Courtesy Travis Jensen
