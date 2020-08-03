Police investigating sexual assault in Rexburg

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened in an apartment complex Sunday.

Police reports show a woman allowed a man to enter her apartment. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said it’s still unclear if the man and woman knew each other. After the man made small talk, he assaulted her, police say.

Following the incident, the woman called friends, who reported the assault at her request.

She voluntarily went to Madison Memorial Hospital for an exam. Hagen couldn’t comment on if a rape kit was taken.

No suspects in this case have been identified or arrests made.