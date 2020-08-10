Police say man pointed gun in fight outside bowling alley

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after he allegedly pointed a gun in a fight outside a Bowling Alley on Friday.

Peter England, 21, is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, England told investigators he brandished the gun “so he (the victim) freaks out.” It happened after a reported altercation outside the Bowlero on 1st Street.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived outside the bowling ally and sports bar. Officers noticed several witnesses standing outside and they pointed an officer to a group of five men yelling and shoving each other.

A man involved in the altercation told police England had the gun and he drove away in a Black Mercedes SUV. A woman wrote down the license plate number.

The victim, a bartender at the bowling alley, said he went to the parking lot to check on the fight. The victim said he saw England knock a man over with the Mercedes. The victim ran toward England to stop him from running over the man.

As the victim yelled, England allegedly rolled the window down and pointed the gun, according to a police report. The victim said he feared England would shoot him in the head before he drove off.

Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office found England and the Mercedes at Walmart on Hitt Road. They took him into custody and to the Bonneville County Jail where investigators questioned him.

England reportedly told the officer he went to Bowlero to go bowling with friends. While there, a man began talking to his friend’s girlfriend.

“Peter said that this male and his friends began fighting,” an officer wrote in a report. “Peter observed two females get hit at which time he got out and punched the male who instigated the fight.”

England then told officers as he began leaving, the victim came toward the car. Fearing the victim was friends with a man involved in the fight, England showed investigators what happened next.

“I picked (the gun) up like this and then (let) him see it, so he freaks out,” England said according to police reports.

England insisted he only lifted the gun high enough so the victim could see it but did not point it at him.

Bail for England was set at $25,000. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.

If convicted of felony aggravated assault, England could be ordered to spend up to five years in prison.