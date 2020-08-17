Rexburg and Idaho Falls Latter-day Saint temples moving into Phase 2 of reopening
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will move into Phase 2 of the Church’s reopening plan.
The move into Phase 2 will happen on Aug. 24 for the Idaho Falls, Rexburg and 17 other Latter-day Saint temples around the world. The church’s announcement on Monday will bring the total of temples in Phase 2 to 48.
Earlier this year, all Latter-day Saint temples were closed in response to COVID-19.
Under Phase 2 of the plan, temples will be open for living ordinances only (as opposed to ordinances on behalf of deceased individuals). Priority for attendance is given for those who will be sealed, followed by endowments of in-field missionaries and then for those departing for missions.
“Each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons,” the church says in a news release. “This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent handwashing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis.”
The following temples will be moving into Phase 2 on Aug. 24:
- Aba Nigeria Temple
- Accra Ghana Temple
- Apia Samoa Temple
- Calgary Alberta Temple
- Cardston Alberta Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Edmonton Alberta Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Paris France Temple
- Regina Saskatchewan Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- Rexburg Idaho Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
- Vancouver British Columbia Temple
For a full list of open temples, their stages and the plans the church has, you can click here.