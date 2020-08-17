Rexburg and Idaho Falls Latter-day Saint temples moving into Phase 2 of reopening

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will move into Phase 2 of the Church’s reopening plan.

The move into Phase 2 will happen on Aug. 24 for the Idaho Falls, Rexburg and 17 other Latter-day Saint temples around the world. The church’s announcement on Monday will bring the total of temples in Phase 2 to 48.

Earlier this year, all Latter-day Saint temples were closed in response to COVID-19.

Under Phase 2 of the plan, temples will be open for living ordinances only (as opposed to ordinances on behalf of deceased individuals). Priority for attendance is given for those who will be sealed, followed by endowments of in-field missionaries and then for those departing for missions.

“Each temple presidency will take extra precautions to help protect temple workers and patrons,” the church says in a news release. “This will include allowing patrons to wear their own masks and gloves, providing hand sanitizer at several locations in the temple, and encouraging frequent handwashing and appropriate social distancing. All those who serve in the temple will do so on a volunteer basis.”

The following temples will be moving into Phase 2 on Aug. 24:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Apia Samoa Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Cardston Alberta Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Paris France Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

