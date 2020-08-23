Teen sent to hospital after fight involving dozens of people

IDAHO FALLS — Deputies are investigating a fight that involved dozens of people Saturday night and sent a teenage boy to the hospital.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Hitt Event Center near 25th East and Yellowstone Highway around 10:30 p.m. The fight was in the parking lot and around 40 people were involved, according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Rocks and pipes were used in the altercation.

Witnesses also reported a gun was fired during the incident, but investigators found no evidence of a firearm or any shot being fired.

Deputies say a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Medical staff determined the teen had a broken bone and head injury, Lovell says. No other serious injuries were reported.

Law enforcement found the vehicle that struck the teen but are currently trying to find the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call (208) 529-1200. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling (208) 522-1983, going to www.ifcrime.org, or by downloading the P3 Tips app.