Utah man allegedly picked up Idaho teenager for sexual activity

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A Utah man allegedly drove to Idaho, picked up a teenage girl and drove her back to have sex.

Michael George Nebeker, 24, is charged in Salt Lake County with two felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felony dealing in harmful materials to a minor, and misdemeanor enticing a minor. If convicted of the felonies, Nebeker could be ordered to spend up to 15 years in prison.

According to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Nebeker met the 14-year-old girl in June 2019 on the dating website Plenty of Fish. Nebeker eventually gave the teen an iPhone to communicate, said he loved her and wanted to marry her.

Text messages reviewed by investigators showed Nebeker “engaged in sexting” and sending nude photos to the victim. At one point, he allegedly said “it will be four years before we can be married and move in,” the probable cause reads.

Twice between July and Aug. of 2019, police allege Nebeker drove from Utah, picked up the girl in Idaho, and returned to his home in Cottonwood Heights. While at his house, the two engaged in sexual intercourse before Nebeker drove her back.

While court documents do not detail the location in Idaho, Cottonwood Heights Police spokesman Lt. Dan Bartlett said the case originated in Preston.

A $100,000 warrant has been filed for Nebeker’s arrest.