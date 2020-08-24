Vehicle located in Montana Amber Alert; baby and suspects still missing

COLUMBIA FALLS, Montana — An Amber Alert remains in effect Monday for a missing six-month-old who was abducted Saturday.

Lucas Warner was taken by 21-year-old Andrew Warner, his noncustodial father, and 19-year-old Hayli Emerson, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple was driving a white 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was found Sunday. It’s unknown if the couple is traveling in a different vehicle.

Lucas Warner has blond hair, blue eyes and weighs around 25 pounds. Andrew Warner has blond hair, hazel eyes, is around 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. Emerson has blond hair, green eyes, is around 5 feet tall and weighs 159 pounds.

Columbia Falls is in northern Montana near the United States/Canada border.

Anyone with information on the missing child or suspects is asked to call 911 or (406) 758-5610.