WATCH: Gov. Little announcement on Idaho’s reopening, schools status

BOISE (Idaho Statesman)– Gov. Brad Little’s will hold a press conference at noon today. He will discuss Idaho’s reopening status and the possible move into stage 4 of his Rebound Idaho reopening plan.

The state has not met the criteria for Stage 4 of his four-stage reopening plan for the state’s businesses and economy after three attempts because of the increase of COVID-19 cases. With school districts and colleges moving classes online, he also will speak about the status of schools reopening.

So far more than 21,000 Idahoans have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 215 of them are confirmed to have died, according to the Idaho Statesman.