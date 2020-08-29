Wildfire ignites near Sand Dunes in Fremont County

ST. ANTHONY — Local and federal firefighters are responding to a newly ignited wildfire near the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The Black Sand Fire is located about six miles north of St. Anthony. The fire, which ignited at around 6 p.m. Friday, is currently measuring at about 75 acres.

Aircraft are currently dumping retardant on the fire to stop its spread, however, officials say ground firefighters are having some difficultly reaching parts of the fire due to its proximity to the dunes.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to stay away from the dunes, as the fire could rapidly change direction and possibly endanger people recreating in the area.

East Idaho News will update this article as more details are released.