1 man hospitalized following vehicle-motorcycle crash in Menan

MENAN – A Rexburg man was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Monday night following a crash in Menan.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates the crash occurred at 8:21 p.m. on State Highway 48 at milepost 7 near Midway Elementary.

Forty-two-year-old Casey Taylor of Rigby was traveling northbound in a 2000 Chevy Silverado pickup. Thirty-year-old Garrett Nelson of Rexburg was driving southbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Taylor crossed over the center line and hit Nelson. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt and Nelson was not wearing a helmet.

EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Niemann tells EastIdahoNews.com Nelson is in serious condition, as of 10:20 Tuesday morning.

An investigation is underway to determine an official cause.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s office assisted ISP in the response.