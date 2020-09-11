11 applicants hoping to fill upcoming magistrate judge position

The following is a news release from the Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission.

The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace Judge Steven Thomsen, who will be retiring effective September 30.

The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your comments on the following applicants:

John Bulger | Hearn Law | Pocatello

Michael Dean | Boise City Attorney’s Office | Boise

Richard Diehl | City of Pocatello Legal Dept. | Pocatello

Rilie Fry | Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders | Pocatello

Carol “Tippi” Jarman | Bailey, Hahn, and Jarman | Pocatello

Ian C Johnson | City of Pocatello Legal Department | Pocatello

Jeffery Phillips | Owhyee County Prosecutor | Murphy

JaNiece Price | Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office | Pocatello

Tawnya Rawlings | Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders | Pocatello

Mary Shea | Merrill and Merrill | Pocatello

Brent Whiting | Brent Whiting Law Office | Idaho Falls

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse. You can call (208) 236-7379 or request a questionnaire by emailing kerryh@bannockcounty.us.

Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form.

Evaluations on the magistrate judge candidates should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho, or by email no later than Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.