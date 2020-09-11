11 applicants hoping to fill upcoming magistrate judge position
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Local
Published at
The following is a news release from the Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission.
The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace Judge Steven Thomsen, who will be retiring effective September 30.
The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your comments on the following applicants:
- John Bulger | Hearn Law | Pocatello
- Michael Dean | Boise City Attorney’s Office | Boise
- Richard Diehl | City of Pocatello Legal Dept. | Pocatello
- Rilie Fry | Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders | Pocatello
- Carol “Tippi” Jarman | Bailey, Hahn, and Jarman | Pocatello
- Ian C Johnson | City of Pocatello Legal Department | Pocatello
- Jeffery Phillips | Owhyee County Prosecutor | Murphy
- JaNiece Price | Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office | Pocatello
- Tawnya Rawlings | Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders | Pocatello
- Mary Shea | Merrill and Merrill | Pocatello
- Brent Whiting | Brent Whiting Law Office | Idaho Falls
Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse. You can call (208) 236-7379 or request a questionnaire by emailing kerryh@bannockcounty.us.
Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form.
Evaluations on the magistrate judge candidates should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho, or by email no later than Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.