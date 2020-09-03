3 people hospitalized following two-vehicle crash near Ririe

RIRIE – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash near Ririe early Saturday morning.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates the crash occurred on U.S. 26 at milepost 356.9 at 4:29 a.m.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jose Susano-Carrillo of Jackson was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 33-year-old Logan Thompson of Rigby.

Thirty-two-year-old Brandy Thompson of Rigby was a passenger in Logan’s vehicle.

Susano-Carrillo was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to the news release. Thompson and his passenger were wearing seatbelts, but they were also hospitalized. They were taken by ambulance to EIRMC.

Corey Jennings, a shift supervisor at EIRMC, tells EastIdahoNews.com Logan is in fair condition. The condition of the other victims is not available.

Both lanes of U.S. 26 were blocked for about three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted ISP in responding to the crash.