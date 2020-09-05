Body of missing 2-year-old found in drained Eagle pond. ‘Crews spent all night’ searching

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The body of missing 2-year-old Rory Pope has been discovered after authorities worked to drain a pond near where the boy went missing, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office announced in a tweet Saturday morning.

The pond was behind North Arena Avenue in Eagle in the Legacy subdivision where he went missing as his family was loading up a car to leave after visiting family.

“Crews had spent all night pumping water out of the pond,” the tweet said. “He was found when he water level dropped.”

Hundreds of Eagle Police, Boise Police, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, FBI agents and neighborhood volunteers searched for Rory after he went missing at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.