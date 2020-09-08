Chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching at football game sentenced

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls chiropractor accused by three teenage girls of inappropriately touching them at a football game has been placed on probation for misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay placed 43-year-old Aaron M. Nelson, on two years of supervised probation Friday. The sentence came after a plea agreement with Idaho Falls city prosecutors that was reached during court-ordered mediation. As part of the plea, Nelson agreed to plead guilty to disturbing the peace. Gauchay suspended 330 days of jail time, according to court records.

Nelson was originally charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery and was summoned to appear in court following the Sept. 27, 2019, Emotion Bowl, a rivalry football game played between Skyline and Idaho Falls high schools. While there, the three girls told police Nelson inappropriately touched them.

About eight months later, as the first case was going through the court system, Nelson was cited for misdemeanor driving under the influence. Investigators say Nelson crashed his Dodge Ram pickup into a wall along South Woodruff Avenue and Sunnybrook Lane. Investigators reported Nelson had glassy eyes and decided to perform a field sobriety test, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Nelson reportedly told police he took Seroquel, a medication used to treat mood conditions. He also said he had a drink of alcohol a few hours before. After struggling to complete the field sobriety test, Nelson was cited for the DUI.

An investigation determined Nelson to be under the legal limit and he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving. As a result of the conviction, Nelson’s drivers license is suspended for 30 days.

Nelson will also have to pay $1,200 in fines.