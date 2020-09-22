Crews working to contain fire near ISU campus in Pocatello

POCATELLO –– Firefighters with the Pocatello Fire Department are still battling a fire near the campus of Idaho State University.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and no injuries have been reported, but crews are hoping to have the fire contained Monday evening.

Students and employees were evacuated Monday afternoon from the Eames Complex, the Accelerator Center, and the Business and Technology Center along Alvin Ricken Drive after the buildings were threatened by a nearby brush fire.

The fire, which started around 3 p.m., moved along Interstate 15 and threatened campus facilities on the east side of the interstate.

A fence on the west side of the Eames Complex sustained minor damage.

Fire crews will remain on the scene Monday evening to monitor hot spots in the area.

As of 5:47, Idaho State Police reports via Twitter roads in the area are back open.

We will update this story if we get any additional information.