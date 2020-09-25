Free child car seat checks happening Saturday

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE — Child Passenger Safety Week is September 20-26, and the Office of Highway Safety wants to ensure all caregivers have their young children in appropriate child restraints by offering free in-person seat checks this Saturday.

“When it comes to keeping your child safe while driving, making sure the car seat or booster seat is properly installed is vital,” said Child Passenger Safety Program Manager Tabitha Smith. “Far too often we see safety seats not installed correctly. We encourage everyone to take advantage of Seat Check Saturday and have their car and booster seats checked by a certified technician.”

In Idaho, 9 children 13 years and younger were killed, and 49 suffered serious injuries as occupants in motor-vehicle crashes in 2019.

“Every child is precious cargo,” added Smith. “This event makes it easy to just drive up and take about 20 minutes out of your day to make sure your car is as safe as possible for your children.”

Car seat checks are taking place statewide with 91 check sites and 367 technicians on hand. No appointments are needed.

Smith reminds caregivers if you can’t make it Saturday, child car seat technicians provide education and car seat inspections at locations across the state by appointment all year.

To find the free car seat check site near you, or for more information on car seat safety, visit https://shift-idaho.org/childsafety/.