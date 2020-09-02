Fugitive who responded to police about his whereabouts on Facebook is arrested in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man who is wanted in several Idaho counties was arrested in Idaho Falls on Monday.

Robbee Rust Williams, 30 is most recently wanted for his role in a high-speed chase that began in Madison County and ended in Jefferson County on the morning of Aug. 6, according to the Rigby Police Department.

Williams got away following that incident, and Rigby Police reported the high-speed chase on Facebook the next day.

Then something unexpected happened. Williams responded to the Facebook post.

“I was in Utah last night,” a profile matching Williams said. “It sucks that rigbys (sic) finest didn’t catch the guy who ran and is facing all those charges. What a waste.”

Investigators were confident the man in the chase was Williams after a witness close to the suspect identified him as the one in the pursuit. Rigby Police responded to Williams, saying, “There are multiple warrants, in many jurisdictions out for you. Fear not, Robbee Williams. We will get you, and your lucky charms (sic).”

The location of Williams remained a mystery for about three weeks. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell says U.S. Marshalls and deputies located Williams in Idaho Falls on Monday afternoon and followed him. After a brief foot chase, law enforcement took Williams into custody near the Pinecrest Golf Course on Northgate Mile.

Williams was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on a parole violation out of Ada County. Williams is on parole until 2026 for a possession of a controlled substance charge, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.

The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which Williams ran a red light and caused a crash while under the influence of drugs, according to KTVB . He fled the scene and law enforcement found drugs inside his vehicle.

Williams is also registered as a sex offender in Twin Falls. The Idaho State Police report Williams last registered in January. He was convicted in 2011 of sexual abuse of a minor in Wyoming.

Lovell says additional charges are pending.