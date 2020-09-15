Gov. Little signs proclamation raising awareness of Idaho’s 165 missing persons

IDAHO FALLS — Monday marks a day of remembrance for the dozens of missing adults, youth and children in Idaho.

Governor Brad Little signed a proclamation, establishing Sept. 14 as Idaho Missing Person’s Day. In the proclamation, Little writes it is a day of continued awareness, support and effort to search for those who are missing.

The Idaho Missing Person’s Clearinghouse was established in 1999 to help provide authorities with a centralized system to track missing people across Idaho. As of Monday morning, there were 165 people listed in the system, ranging from runaways to abductions.

“For families of missing persons, it’s agonizing under any circumstance,” Tanea Parmenter, who manages the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse, says in a news release.

With Little’s proclamation, the Idaho State Police, who runs the clearninghouse, announced the launch of a Facebook and Twitter account for the effort.

“Those families, law enforcement, and local media have asked for an easier, faster way to share information on missing persons. These new social media pages and the CodeRED app are the way to do that,” says Parmenter.

Several people from eastern Idaho are among the missing.

Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for Mathew “Jed” Hall who disappeared on Jan. 22, 2018. Since Hall’s disappearance, the search has yielded little information and investigators hope this proclamation puts his name at the forefront.

“Our desire in any missing person case is, first and foremost, to make sure the person is okay, followed closely by providing answers to the person’s loved ones,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. “On cases where we’ve spent weeks, months, even years searching for a person and for answers, that desire doesn’t go away. It gets stronger.”

Visit the ISP website for a full list of those listed in the Idaho Missing Person’s Clearinghouse. Those with information regarding any of the missing persons are encouraged to contact law enforcement.