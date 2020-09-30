Here’s how you can volunteer to advocate for local children

IDAHO FALLS — For almost 30 years, hundreds of eastern Idaho children receive support from Court Appointed Special Advocates.

The 7th Judicial District CASA program helped 430 kids across the 10-county area during the previous fiscal year. With 86 volunteers, Kimberly Murphy, the volunteer coordinator, told EastIdahoNews.com they always need more help.

“Anyone over the age of 21 who cares about children’s wellbeing can be a CASA,” Murphy said. “We have stay-at-home moms, we have people who work full time, retired teachers. It really doesn’t matter what your background is because we’ll do tip-of-the-iceberg training, and we’re there every step of the way to help.”

CASA volunteers advocate for children during child protection actions held in courts when kids’ safety comes into question. Murphy said what CASA workers do include conducting interviews, submitting reports and attending court hearings to advocate the kids’ best interest.

“It’s all about giving that kid hope,” Murphy said. “If you can come in and be the stable adult they can rely on and trust, it just brings them hope and can help them for the rest of their lives.”

7th Judicial District CASA Executive Director Stacy McAlevy said people need to understand children are neglected and abused every day in eastern Idaho. She said the community can protect children and help when they stand up for them. CASA is one way to help.

“Ultimately, our goal is we want these kids to have permanency as soon as possible,” McAlevy said. “Permanency can be reunification with the parents, adoption by a relative or nonrelative, a guardianship … CASA is there to make sure that happens timely and the needs are met for the child. ”

CASA also recommends services for children like counseling, education help and ensuring the kids and family understand whom they can reach out to. All of the volunteer work takes eight to 12 hours per month, McAlevy said.

“It’s all about the kids,” McAlevy said. “I don’t do this to fulfill me. I do things because I know I’ve seen a difference in the 22 years I’ve been (with CASA).”

That difference has come in the way of letters from children thanking McAlevy and how their lives have changed because someone finally stood up for them.

For those interested in volunteering or for more information you can visit the 7th Judicial District CASA program website or email info@casa7.org.