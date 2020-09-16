Idaho Falls man dies from apparent medical issue at Blackfoot Reservoir

SODA SPRINGS — Authorities recovered the body of a 70-year-old Idaho Falls man Wednesday after he died of an apparent medical issue.

Caribou County Sheriff dispatchers received a 911 call just before 1 p.m., about an incident that occurred at the Blackfoot Reservoir near the Pebble Beach sportsman’s access area. The caller told dispatchers that they witnessed a truck drive into the water and the driver was not responsive, according to a news release.

Law enforcement and emergency responders soon arrived at the scene and found the man was dead. Sportsmen at the location said they witnessed the victim, later identified as Daniel Lee Boring, come in from the reservoir and load his boat onto the trailer.

As Boring was leaving the boat dock he apparently suffered a major medical event, which caused the vehicle to proceed forward at a high rate of speed. Witnesses watched the vehicle come off the top of an 8-foot embankment, and then proceed out into the reservoir.

The truck became mired in the mud and was in about 2 feet of water.

The sportsmen rushed to the location to render aid and found Daniel was not responsive and called 911 for help.

No other information has been released.