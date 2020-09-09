Idaho Foodbank holding virtual back to school telethon

BOISE (KIVI)— The Idaho Foodbank has come up with a fun and informational way to help local families in need. They are hosting a virtual back to school telethon on September 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money and awareness surrounding hunger in Idaho.

The telethon will be live-streamed on the Foodbank’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will showcase local talent that will entertain and inform everyone on the importance of donating to the Idaho Foodbank.

“Social distancing has radically changed our approach to fundraising. In the past few months, we have gone from in-person events to a more digital experience. As such we are so excited to produce this cutting edge and entertaining extravaganza to showcase not only local talent but the impact that local giving can have on food security in Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.

Donations will support services such as the backpack and school pantry programs. A full list of performers can be found here.