Jury trial set for man accused of giving teen alcohol then sexually assaulting her

ST. ANTHONY — A jury trial is set for a Blackfoot man accused of giving a teenage girl alcohol then sexually assaulting her.

Last week, Larry G. Anderson, 41, pleaded not guilty to felony sexual battery of a minor and misdemeanor dispensing alcohol to a minor. According to court documents, Anderson is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim at a cabin in Island Park.

District Judge Steven Boyce scheduled a jury trial for Anderson on Jan. 14. Boyce also reduced bail in Anderson’s case from $80,000 to $15,000, according to court documents.

RELATED | 41-year-old man accused of giving teen girl alcohol then sexually assaulting her

After the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office learned of the allegations, Anderson was taken into custody and held in the Fremont County Jail.

Later, Anderson’s public defender Josh Garner successfully made a motion for lower bail. Court records indicate that Anderson wanted lower bail so he can get out and keep his job.

After bail was lowered, Anderson posted it and was released.