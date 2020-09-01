Large police presence on Sunnyside Road due to barricaded individual

AMMON — A large contingent of law enforcement converged along Sunnyside Road in Ammon Tuesday afternoon in response to a barricaded individual inside a home.

Bonneville County sheriff deputies, Idaho Falls police, and Idaho State Police troopers all arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m.

Sunnyside Road between Ard Drive and the Ammon Cemetary is closed due to the incident. Additionally, Crowley Road (45th East) is closed from 21st South to 49th South.

Parents with children at nearby Mountain Valley Elementary School say they have received communication that the school is on alert due to its proximity to the situation. Law enforcement tells East Idaho News that students are not in danger.

