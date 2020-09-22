Man arrested after calling teenager to motel room ‘to make him feel better’

CHUBBUCK — Police arrested a local man after they say he asked a teenager to send him nude photos.

On Sunday, around 11 p.m., Chubbuck Police were called to the Motel 6 on West Burnside Avenue to the report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, the victim’s father was in the lobby. He said that his daughter might have been sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Gunnar Vonschriltz, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com.

The teenage girl told detectives that Vonschriltz said he was having a bad day in a Snapchat conversation. He reportedly told the victim that she was the only person who could make him feel better.

Thinking there were more people at the motel, the victim said she went over to talk and drink alcohol. The victim said she knocked on Vonschriltz’s door and he let her in. Vonschriltz then said his friends left and he just wanted to talk to her, according to court documents.

As the two were talking, Vonschriltz allegedly started kissing the girl and removing her pants. The victim hit Vonschriltz and ran out of the room before police were called. There was a gun on the table in the motel room at the time of the alleged incident, according to police.

Officers started talking to Vonschriltz at the motel and said he did invite the victim over to talk after having a rough day. However, Vonschriltz’s version of events differs. Vonschriltz said the victim kissed him and he stopped the encounter knowing she was underage. He said the victim then left the room.

“Gunnar explained that he had ‘shot up’ someone’s vehicle who is still good friends with (the victim),” according to court documents. “He started to think he was being set up.”

When confronted by the accusations, Vonschriltz got emotional, saying it didn’t happen. He then said the victim did send him inappropriate pictures on Snapchat.

Detectives looked at the Snapchat conversations between Vonschriltz and the victim. In their search, investigators say they found multiple nude and inappropriate photos of the victim when she was 15 years old that were sent to Vonschriltz in July, according to court documents.

The victim told officers that Vonschriltz had asked for the photos on Facetime. Vonschriltz said he may have asked for a “booty” picture at one point but was not sure, according to court documents.

Because of the photos, officers arrested Vonschriltz for felony enticing of children. As they searched his pockets, officers say they found three condoms.

If convicted of the charge, Vonschriltz could be ordered to spend up to 15 years in prison and or pay a $50,000 fine.