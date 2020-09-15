Man sentenced after police find him spray-painting car he stole

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced on Monday after police found him spray-painting a stolen car.

Iziah Alexander Gonzalez, 22, was placed on three and a half years of felony probation by District Judge Dane H. Watkins Jr. Gonzalez pleaded guilty to felony grand theft, and Watkins gave him 30 days in jail with credit for the 30 days he already spent behind bars.

Watkins also opted to withhold judgment, meaning if Gonzalez is successful on probation, the conviction could be removed from his record. Gonzalez will also have to pay about $1,705 in fees and fines and has 180 days of discretionary jail time to be served at the order of probation officers.

Police reports show that on June 22, they got a 911 call to report a suspicious person spray-painting a car in the back parking lot of a business on West Broadway Street. According to a police news release, when officers arrived, they found Gonzalez spray-painting a red Toyota Corolla black.

When officers asked what he was doing, Gonzalez told them he had bought the vehicle recently. However, a run of the VIN showed the car as stolen. Eventually, he admitted to stealing the car a week before.

Gonzalez will also have to complete 100 hours of community service.