No one injured after car crashes into the Snake River

SWAN VALLEY — No one was injured after a vehicle left U.S. Highway 26 and crashed into the South Fork of the Snake River on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Swan Valley at around noon.

It’s not clear what caused the driver of the 2013 Infiniti SUV to leave the road, but multiple viewers told EastIdahoNews.com they observed skid marks on a section of the highway preceding the vehicle in the river.

The vehicle ended up in a section of the river that wasn’t very deep.

Idaho State Police and Bonneville County Sheriff worked to get the vehicle out of the water most of Saturday afternoon. Officials with both agencies confirmed no one in the vehicle was injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

🚨🚨Here is what happens when an Infiniti SUV tries to identify as a Drift Boat. This driver was lucky to walk away with no injuries after driving into the South Fork river near Swan Valley. 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/xVtUIiw8tq — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) September 6, 2020

Courtesy Marian Olson Boag

Courtesy Kristin Palmer