Person dead after shooting in Bear Lake County

PARIS — A person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bear Lake County Sunday.

Bear Lake County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported shooting injury and discovered that a victim, who has not been identified, was dead from a gunshot injury, Sheriff Bart Heslington said in a news release.

Deputies took a suspect, who has also not been identified, into custody and determined no other suspects are involved.

Heslington was not available for comment and no other details were released.

