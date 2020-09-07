Pet of the Week: Jax

Looking for a sweet boy to warm your heart and your lap? Meet Jax!

He is a 6-year-old black and white Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix with lots of love to give! He loves people of all ages and gets along well with other dogs.

He has not been tested with cats yet, but seems to be a very chill little guy. His previous owner passed away, so he is at Snake River Animal Shelter looking for his new furever home.

Jax is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to become a new best friend and family member.

If you’d like to get more information about Jax or any of the other available animals at the shelter, come down and visit them at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. or check them out on our Facebook page!