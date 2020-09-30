Police release photo of car after officer shot at

CHUBBUCK — The Chubbuck Police Department released a photo of the car from which a person shot at an officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The photo shows the black sedan, likely an older model Honda Civic, from the incident that unfolded around 1 a.m. near the Philbin Road and Angela Street in Chubbuck. When an officer stopped the car, someone inside shot at the officer, Chubbuck Police said in a news release.

“We are currently trying to locate the vehicle involved. However, we have reason to believe that the license plates that were on the vehicle may have been removed or replaced with alternate license plates,” police said in an update Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED | Police ask public for help after someone shoots at officer

Police say they note the driver’s side and passenger side mirrors appear to be different. The car also has a sunroof and sustained some damage to the rear dash. Detectives believe the vehicle is spray painted black with some sort of accessory located below the rear bumper.

Investigators said the investigation is active, and they have leads, but they hope this photo will help point them to a suspect.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208)-237-7172.