Police say man broke into business for alcohol and cigarettes

SWAN VALLEY — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged burglary at Buck’s Gas Station along the Swan Valley Highway near Irwin.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies made contact with the owner of the business after learning about the reported burglary. The business owner provided security camera pictures of a man breaking a window and entering the store and taking alcoholic beverages and cigarettes. Deputies were able to get a description of the man, and his vehicle from the footage, according to a news release.

As deputies were checking the area, the business owner called authorities and said he had located the suspect’s vehicle parked down the street on Riverwood Drive. No one was near the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate and speak with the owner of the vehicle who advised they had been searching for it as well, as well as the driver, 19-year-old Clayton T. Connelly of Grand Island, Nebraska.

Shortly after, dispatchers received a tip that a male fitting the suspect’s description had been dropped off at the Little Moose Lodge in Irwin. Deputies went to the Little Moose Lodge and while clearing the building they located a man inside and identified him as Connelly. Connelly was wearing the same clothing seen in security footage at Buck’s Gas Station and also had items on his person taken from that location.

Connelly was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for burglary. The investigation is ongoing.