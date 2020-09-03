See those smoke plumes? No need to be alarmed.

IDAHO FALLS — Several plumes of smoke from controlled burns were seen throughout Idaho Falls and Ammon Thursday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com that one controlled burn off North 25th East got out of control but burned itself out as firefighters arrived.

There was no threatened structures as a result of the burn and nobody was hurt.

Outdoor fires are common in eastern Idaho this time of year. The Idaho Falls Fire Department says that while recreational fires (fire pits) are allowed within city limits, a permit is required for bonfires and controlled burns.

It is illegal to burn trash, leaves, or construction debris inside the city limit. Burn barrels are also not allowed within Idaho Falls. More information can be found on the city’s website.

For those living outside of city limits, State law requires people to obtain a permit for controlled burns during the fire season. For more information visit the State’s website