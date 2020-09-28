‘Shelter in place’ lifted as deputies investigate shooting

IDAHO FALLS — A large number of Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and the SWAT team are on the scene of a shooting near the area of 1st Street and Ammon Road.

Very few details have been released but officials say eastbound traffic on Ammon Road from 1st Street to Jason Drive will be closed for several hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Students in Bonneville Joint School District 93 are participating in online learning today so they are at home; however, staff and others at the following schools were asked to shelter in place:

Ammon Elementary

Hillview Elementary

Sandcreek Middle School

Mountain Valley Elementary

Cloverdale Elementary

Thunder Ridge High School

Bonneville High School

Rocky Mountain Middle School

Bridgewater Elementary

The shelter in place was lifted around 3:15 p.m., according to district spokesman Phil Campbell.

Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com there is no threat to the public. Detectives are working on identifying suspects

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.