‘Shelter in place’ lifted as deputies investigate shooting
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — A large number of Bonneville County Sheriff deputies and the SWAT team are on the scene of a shooting near the area of 1st Street and Ammon Road.
Very few details have been released but officials say eastbound traffic on Ammon Road from 1st Street to Jason Drive will be closed for several hours. The public is asked to avoid the area.
Students in Bonneville Joint School District 93 are participating in online learning today so they are at home; however, staff and others at the following schools were asked to shelter in place:
- Ammon Elementary
- Hillview Elementary
- Sandcreek Middle School
- Mountain Valley Elementary
- Cloverdale Elementary
- Thunder Ridge High School
- Bonneville High School
- Rocky Mountain Middle School
- Bridgewater Elementary
The shelter in place was lifted around 3:15 p.m., according to district spokesman Phil Campbell.
Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com there is no threat to the public. Detectives are working on identifying suspects
EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.