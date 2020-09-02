Stolen puppy allegedly thrown from moving vehicle will be reunited with family

NAMPA (KIVI) — Idaho State Police troopers have located the rightful owner of a puppy found along Interstate 84 Tuesday afternoon, according to an ISP news release.

Troopers were investigating how the dog got on I-84 after a woman flagged down a trooper earlier in the day, and told them she had seen the dog being thrown from a moving vehicle.

The puppy, a 10-week-old Shih Tzu, was treated at the West Valley Humane Society in Nampa. The puppy suffered road rash around his mouth and paws but is otherwise OK, police said.

After sending out a news release about the dog, troopers learned the Shih Tzu was reported stolen from a home in Nampa earlier in the day.

ISP troopers have been in contact with the West Valley Humane Society shelter managers, where the puppy has been cared for since it was found. The dog will be reunited with his family, but investigators with ISP and Nampa Police would like to find out who stole the dog.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (208) 343-COPS or go to the CrimeStoppers website. You can remain anonymous.