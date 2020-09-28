Truck, tools damaged in storage unit fire

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department were called to a storage unit that caught fire Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the intersection of Iona Road and North 15th East around 3:10 p.m. A truck and tools inside the unit were damaged, according to an IFFD Facebook post.

The fire was put out before it spread to other units and investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze. Nobody was injured.

